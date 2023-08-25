Rishabh Instruments IPO opens next week: Price band, dates and other key detail2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Rishabh Instruments IPO opens on Aug 30, price band set at ₹418-441 per share. IPO closes on Sept 1.
Rishabh Instruments IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday, August 30, and closes on Friday, September 1. The allocation to anchor investors for Rishabh Instruments IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 29. Rishabh Instruments IPO price band has been fixed in the range between ₹418 to ₹441 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Rishabh Instruments IPO lot size is 34 equity shares and in multiples of 34 equity shares thereafter.
