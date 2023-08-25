Rishabh Instruments IPO opens next week: Price band, dates and other key detail

Rishabh Instruments IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday, August 30, and closes on Friday, September 1. The allocation to anchor investors for Rishabh Instruments IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 29. Rishabh Instruments IPO price band has been fixed in the range between ₹418 to ₹441 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Rishabh Instruments IPO lot size is 34 equity shares and in multiples of 34 equity shares thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rishabh Instruments IPO floor price is 41.8 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 44.1 times the face value of the equity share.

Rishabh Instruments IPO details Rishabh Instruments IPO is made up of fresh issue that totals to ₹75 crore and offer for sale (OFS) portion aggregates to 9.43 million equity shares on upper band price through the Offer.

The net proceeds from the offer will be used to finance the cost towards expansion of Nashik Manufacturing Facility I, and meet general corporate purposes, said the company in its Red herring prospectus (RHP).

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd are the book running lead managers (BRLM) for the offer. KFin Technologies Ltd is the offer's registrar.

Narendra Joharimal Goliya is the promoter of the company.

Global energy efficiency solution provider Rishabh Instruments Limited, headquartered in Nashik, Maharashtra, specialises in electrical automation, metering and measurement, precision engineered products, and aluminium high pressure die castings with a variety of applications in the power, automotive, and industrial sectors.

According to RHP, Rishabh Instruments’ revenue from operations increased by 21.11% from ₹470.25 crore in Fiscal 2022 to ₹569.54 crore in Fiscal 2023, primarily driven by increase in revenue from sale of goods and from sale of services, whereas profit grew to ₹49.69 crore in Fiscal 2023, as compared to ₹49.65 crore in Fiscal 2022.

Rishabh Instruments IPO date Rishabh Instruments IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, September 6 and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, September 7, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Friday, September 8. Rishabh Instruments IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, September 11.