Rishabh Instruments IPO opens today: Latest GMP, should you subscribe, subscription status?2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 08:53 AM IST
Rishabh Instruments IPO price band has been fixed at ₹418 to ₹441 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. The IPO lot size is 34 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.
Rishabh Instruments IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Rishabh Instruments Limited, an energy efficiency solutions provider, opens for subscription today.
