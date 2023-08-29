Rishabh Instruments IPO: Rishabh IPO opens tomorrow; here are 10 things to know3 min read 29 Aug 2023, 06:16 AM IST
Rishabh Instruments IPO opens on August 30, with a price band of ₹418 to ₹441 per equity share. The IPO aims to raise ₹490.78 crore.
Rishabh Instruments IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday, August 30. Rishabh Instruments Limited is a global provider of energy efficiency solutions with its headquarters in Nashik, Maharashtra. It specialises in electrical automation, metering and measurement, precision engineered products, and aluminium high pressure die castings with a range of applications in the power, automotive, and industrial sectors.
