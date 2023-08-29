Rishabh Instruments IPO: Rishabh IPO raises ₹147 crore from anchor investor; details here3 min read 29 Aug 2023, 09:24 PM IST
Rishabh Instruments IPO raises ₹147 crore from anchor investors; subscription opens on August 30.
Rishabh Instruments anchor investors: Rishabh Instruments IPO has raised about ₹147 crore from anchor investors today. Rishabh Instruments IPO will open for subscription tomorrow (Wednesday, August 30), and will close on Friday, September 1.
