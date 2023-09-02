Rishabh Instruments IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal about the issues

Rishabh Instruments IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal about the issues1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 01:43 PM IST
Rishabh Instruments IPO GMP today is ₹85, which means grey market is expecting 19% listing gain from the public issue on listing date, say market observer
Rishabh Instruments IPO: Bidding for initial public offering (IPO) of Rishabh Instruments Limited ended on 1st September 2023. In three days of bidding, the book build issue received strong response by investors, especially in QIB segment. As per the Rishabh Instruments IPO subscription status, the public issue overall got subscribed 31.65 times. After sharp rebound on Dalal Street on Friday, grey market has also gone bullish on Rishabh Instruments IPO. According to market observers, shares of Rishabh Instruments Limited are available at a premium of ₹85 in grey market today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started