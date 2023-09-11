Rishabh Instruments share price opens at a mere 4% premium on NSE; details here1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Rishabh Instruments IPO listed at a premium of 4.3% higher than the issue price on Monday.
Rishabh Instruments IPO listing date: Shares of Rishabh Instruments Ltd listed on the bourses at a premium on Monday. On the NSE, Rishabh Instruments share price today was listed at ₹460.05 per share, 4.3 % higher than the issue price, and on the BSE, Rishabh Instruments share price was listed at ₹460 per share.
