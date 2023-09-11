Rishabh Instruments IPO listing date: Shares of Rishabh Instruments Ltd listed on the bourses at a premium on Monday. On the NSE, Rishabh Instruments share price today was listed at ₹460.05 per share, 4.3 % higher than the issue price, and on the BSE, Rishabh Instruments share price was listed at ₹460 per share.

Rishabh Instruments IPO will opened for subscription on Wednesday, August 30, and closed on Friday, September 1. Rishabh Instruments IPO raised about ₹147 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, August 29.

Rishabh Instruments IPO details

Rishabh Instruments IPO is made up of fresh issue that totals to ₹75 crore and offer for sale (OFS) portion aggregates to 9.43 million equity shares on upper band price through the Offer, which translates to ₹415.78 crore. The total issue size comes to ₹490.78 crore.

The net proceeds from the offer will be used to finance the cost towards expansion of Nashik Manufacturing Facility I, and meet general corporate purposes, said the company in its Red herring prospectus (RHP).

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd are the book running lead managers (BRLM) for the offer. KFin Technologies Ltd is the offer's registrar.

Rishabh Instruments IPO GMP today

Rishabh IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +61 higher than the previous trading sessions. This indicates Rishabh Instruments share price were trading at a premium of ₹ in the61 grey market on Monday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rishabh Instruments share price is ₹502 apiece, which is 13.83% higher than the IPO price of ₹441.

According to topsharebrokers.com, the lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹83.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

