Rishabh IPO allotment tomorrow: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 09:54 AM IST
Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment date is September 6. Refund process starts on September 7 and listing is on September 11. Check status on Kfin Technologies Ltd portal. GMP is +66.
Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment date: Rishabh IPO share allotment will take place on Wednesday, September 6. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
