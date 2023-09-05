Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment date: Rishabh IPO share allotment will take place on Wednesday, September 6. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, September 7, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Friday, September 8.

Rishabh IPO listing date has been fixed for Monday, September 11 on NSE and BSE. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Rishabh Instruments IPO.

If you have applied for the Rishabh Instruments IPO, you can check your Rishabh IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment status of your application on the Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2:

Open one of the five provided links, then select Rishabh Instruments from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3:

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4:

- If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

How to check Rishabh IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

How to check Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

Rishabh Instruments IPO GMP

Rishabh IPO GMP or grey market premium on Monday was +66 similar to the previous trading session. This indicates Rishabh Instruments share price were trading at a premium of ₹66 in the grey market on Monday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rishabh Instruments share price is ₹507 apiece, which is 14.97% higher than the IPO price of ₹441.

On last 11 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹83, as per topsharebrokers.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

