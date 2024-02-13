 Ritesh Agarwal's OYO eyes expedited IPO post profit surge, seeks SEBI nod | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 13 2024 11:44:19
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.55 0.11%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 405.45 -0.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 709.30 0.20%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,394.80 0.31%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 268.70 -0.52%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Ritesh Agarwal's OYO eyes expedited IPO post profit surge, seeks SEBI nod
Back Back

Ritesh Agarwal's OYO eyes expedited IPO post profit surge, seeks SEBI nod

 Livemint , Written By Shivangini

OYO IPO is seeking fast-track approval for its IPO, with company executives and bankers meeting with officials at SEBI to provide updates on business performance and address concerns.

Oyo IPO: OYO is pushing for IPO approvalPremium
Oyo IPO: OYO is pushing for IPO approval

OYO IPO: Travel-tech platform Oyo is aiming to fast-track its initial public offering (IPO) approval, Financial Express reported quoting sources. Senior company executives and lead bankers recently met with officials at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to provide an update on their business performance and address any outstanding concerns, the report stated.

During the meeting, OYO officials informed the regulator about a partial prepayment of $200 million of the company's outstanding term loan B. Additionally, they presented updates on the company's financial performance over the past four quarters, the report added.

Sources mentioned, as quoted in the report that Oyo has expressed its willingness to collaborate closely with SEBI to address any queries promptly. They also indicated that the current capital market conditions are favorable for the company to proceed with its initial public offering.

Also Read | OYO's founder Ritesh Agarwal shares bullish outlook on holiday travel. THESE cities are almost 100% booked

OYO is optimistic about a sustained increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) after achieving a twofold sequential growth to 30 crore in Q3 FY24, PTI reported, citing founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal's words to employees at the company townhall on February 9, as reported by Mint earlier.

Also Read | OYO's Ritesh Agarwal anticipates continued profit growth after Q3FY24 success

Speaking to employees, Agarwal said the hospitality and travel-tech firm has doubled its profits. In Q2 FY24, OYO's operator Oravel Stays saw experienced its first profitable quarter with a PAT of 16 crore, he said, as quoted by Mint.

Oyo, operating under the name Oravel Stays, had initially filed preliminary documents for a 8,430 crore IPO in September 2021. However, the company was requested to refile the documents with necessary updates and revisions by the regulator. SEBI did not specify the exact nature of the additional information required.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 13 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App