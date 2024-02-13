Ritesh Agarwal's OYO eyes expedited IPO post profit surge, seeks SEBI nod
OYO IPO is seeking fast-track approval for its IPO, with company executives and bankers meeting with officials at SEBI to provide updates on business performance and address concerns.
OYO IPO: Travel-tech platform Oyo is aiming to fast-track its initial public offering (IPO) approval, Financial Express reported quoting sources. Senior company executives and lead bankers recently met with officials at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to provide an update on their business performance and address any outstanding concerns, the report stated.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started