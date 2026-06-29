Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of ethnic wear brand Riyaasat Lifestyle received muted demand during the bidding process. Investors now await Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 29 June 2026.

The SME IPO was open from June 18 to June 25, and Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO allotment date is likely June 29. The IPO listing date is July 1, and Riyaasat Lifestyle shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company will finalise the Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on June 30.

Also Read | Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment date likely today. Check status here

Investors can check Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO allotment status through the websites of BSE and IPO registrar. Skyline Financial Services is the Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO registrar.

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO allotment status online check can be done by following a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO allotment status online.

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Riyaasat Lifestyle Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO Allotment Status Check Skyline Financial Services Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link- https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 2] Select ‘Riyaasat Lifestyle Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Enter DPID/Client ID Or Application Number Or PAN

Step 4] Click on ‘Search’

Your Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO GMP Today Riyaasat Lifestyle shares are showing no grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Riyaasat Lifestyle shares are trading without any discount or premium to the issue price.

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹106 apiece, which is equal to its IPO price of ₹106 per share.

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue opened from June 18, Thursday, and closed on June 25, Thursday. Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO allotment date is likely today, June 29, Monday, and the IPO listing date is July 1, Wednesday. Riyaasat Lifestyle shares will be listed on BSE SME.

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO price band was set at ₹100 to ₹106 per share. The company raised ₹30 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 28.48 lakh equity shares.

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO has been subscribed 1.32 times in total. The public issue was booked 44% in the Retail Individual Investors category, 20.33 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 9% in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.