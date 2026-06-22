Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO Day 3: SME IPO subscribed 10% so far on last day. Check GMP, price band, other key details

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of ethnic wear brand Riyaasat Lifestyle Ltd has been receiving muted demand from investors. The SME IPO has now entered its third and the last day of the bidding process on June 22.
Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO opened for subscription on June 18, Thursday, closes today, June 22, Monday. The IPO allotment date is likely June 23, Tuesday, while the IPO listing date is June 25, Thursday. Riyaasat Lifestyle shares will be listed on the BSE SME.
Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO price band is set at ₹102 to ₹108 per share, and the IPO lot size is 1,200 shares. At the upper-end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹30.77 crore from the book-building issue, which is entirely a fresh issue of 28.48 lakh equity shares.
Mark Corporate Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO registrar.
Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO has been subscribed 10% in total so far. The public issue was booked 7% in the Retail Individual Investors segment, and 1.01 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, till 11:45 AM on June 22, the last day of the bidding process. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) are yet to bid for the issue.
Riyaasat Lifestyle shares are commanding no grey market premium (GMP) ahead of the share listing. According to websites tracking the grey market, Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Riyaasat Lifestyle shares are trading without any discount or premium to their IPO price.
Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹108 apiece, which is equal to the issue price of ₹108 per share.
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