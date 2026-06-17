Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO opens tomorrow. GMP, price, other details in 10 points

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO is all set to open for subscription tomorrow, 18 June. The SME IPO will remain for open for bidding till Monday, 22 June.

Ahmedabad-based Riyaasat Lifestyle is involved in the retail sale of ethnic apparel for both men and women. The company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds to fund capital expenditure for setting up four new showrooms, support its working capital needs, and meet general corporate requirements.

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At present, Riyaasat Lifestyle operates six exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) across Gujarat and Maharashtra, with store sizes ranging between 1,790 sq ft and 9,419 sq ft.

For FY25, the company reported a total income of ₹25.19 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹4.87 crore.

Here are 10 things to know about upcoming Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO - Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO date: The SME IPO will remain open from 18 June to 22 June.

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO price band: The IPO price band has been set at ₹102 to ₹108 per share.

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO size: The SME IPO is a book build issue of ₹30.77 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.28 crore shares of ₹30.77 crore.

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Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO lot size: The lot size for an application is 1,200 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual or retail investor is ₹2,59,200.

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO promoters: Gaurang Ramanbhai Galiya, Ramanbhai Nanubhai Galiya and Sobhanaben R Galiya are the promoters.

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO allotment date: The allotment of Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO is likely to be finalised on 23 June.

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO listing date: The IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as June 25.

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO book-running manager: Mark Corporate Advisors Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager of the IPO.

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO registrar: Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue.

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO GMP: The GMP of Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO is +0, according to Investorgain.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.