RK Swamy gets SEBI approval to raise funds through IPO
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of aggregating up to ₹ 2,150 million and an offer for sale of up to 8,700,000 equity shares by selling shareholders.
Tamil Nadu-based integrated marketing services provider RK Swamy Limited has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval for its proposed initial public offering (IPO).
