RK Swamy IPO allotment to be finalised today: Here's how to check allotment status; GMP drops sharply
RK Swamy IPO allotment date today. Check status on Kfin Technologies Ltd portal. Refund process for non-allottees begins on March 11.
RK Swamy IPO allotment date today: RK Swamy IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, March 7). The investors who applied for RK Swamy IPO can check the RK Swamy IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. RK Swamy IPO opened for subscription on Monday, March 4, and closed on Wednesday, March 6.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started