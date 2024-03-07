RK Swamy IPO allotment date today: RK Swamy IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, March 7). The investors who applied for RK Swamy IPO can check the RK Swamy IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. RK Swamy IPO opened for subscription on Monday, March 4, and closed on Wednesday, March 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RK Swamy IPO received strong responses from both retail and non-institutional investors all three days. On day 3, RK Swamy IPO subscription status was 25.94 times, as per data available on BSE.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Monday, March 11 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

The RK Swamy IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, March 12.

If you have applied for the RK Swamy IPO, you can do a RK Swamy IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1: When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2: Open one of the five provided links, then select RK Swamy Limited from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3: Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: - If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click "Submit."

How to check RK Swamy IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

How to check RK Swamy IPO allotment status NSE Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

RK Swamy IPO GMP today RK Swamy IPO GMP or grey market premium is +17. This indicates RK Swamy share price were trading at a premium of ₹17 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of RK Swamy share price was indicated at ₹305 apiece, which is 5.9% higher than the IPO price of ₹288.

Based on last 63 sessions grey market activities, the current GMP ( ₹17) is showing signals towards the lower side. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹90.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

