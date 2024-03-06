RK Swamy IPO bidding ends in few hours: Check GMP, subscription status, review, key dates, more. Apply or not?
RK Swamy IPO subscription open from March 4 to March 6, with price band of ₹270 to ₹288 per share. Integrated marketing services provider heavily reliant on digital efforts.
RK Swamy IPO subscription status: Although qualified institutional buyers rushed in on the third day, retail and non institutional investors continued to show strong interest on the last day of subscription. With the last few hours left for closing, RK Swamy IPO subscription status was 18.49 times, at 15:00 IST, as per BSE data. The retail portion has been subscribed 30.40 times, Non Institutional Investors has been booked 27.34 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is booked 11.17 times. The employee portion has been subscribed 2.22 times.
