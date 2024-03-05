Active Stocks
Tue Mar 05 2024 13:41:36
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,015.00 2.82%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.10 -0.65%
  1. Titan Company share price
  2. 3,740.00 0.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 785.55 1.74%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 358.45 1.31%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  RK Swamy IPO Day 2: 5 key things to know from RHP
BackBack

RK Swamy IPO Day 2: 5 key things to know from RHP

Nishant Kumar

RK Swamy IPO subscription status indicates strong buying interest with 3.85 times oversubscription, retail portion at 13.41 times. IPO opened on March 4 and closes on March 6.

RK Swamy IPO opened for subscription on Monday, March 4, and it will close on Wednesday, March 6. (PTI)Premium
RK Swamy IPO opened for subscription on Monday, March 4, and it will close on Wednesday, March 6. (PTI)

RK Swamy IPO is witnessing impressive buying interest. As per data available with BSE, RK Swamy IPO subscription status was 3.85 times, with retail portion subscribed 13.41 times, as of 1:15 pm on Tuesday, March 5. RK Swamy IPO subscription status was 2.19 times, as per BSE data, on the first day.

RK Swamy IPO opened for subscription on Monday, March 4, and it will close on Wednesday, March 6.

Also Read: RK Swamy IPO: Issue subscribed 2.19 times on day 1 led by retail investors; check GMP

The IPO has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10 per cent of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved equity shares aggregating up to 7.50 crores. The employee discount comes in at 27 per share.

Also Read: RK Swamy IPO Day 2: Check GMP, subscription status, review, key dates, more. Should you subscribe or not?

As per the RHP, the firm is one of the leading integrated marketing service groups in India, offering a single-window solution for creative, media, data analytics and market research services.

RK Swamy IPO details.
View Full Image
RK Swamy IPO details.

Here are 5 key things to know from the RHP (Red Herring Prospectus) of RK Swamy IPO:

Type of the issue: The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 60 lakh shares aggregating to 173 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 87 lakh shares aggregating to 250.56 crore.

Price band: The price band has been fixed in the range of 270 to 288 per equity share of the face value of 5. RK Swamy IPO lot size is 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter.

Also Read: RK Swamy IPO: Here are 10 key risks from the RHP you should know before subscribing

Book-running lead managers: The book-running lead managers of the RK Swamy IPO are SBI Capital Markets Limited, IIFL Securities Ltd, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited. The issue's registrar is KFin Technologies Limited.

Allotment and listing: As per sources, the allotment for the RK Swamy IPO is expected to be finalized on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE and NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Financial information: As per the RHP, the company's total assets stood at 313.65 crore at the end of the last financial year (FY23). Its total liabilities at the end of FY23 were 268.42 crore. Revenue from operations in the last financial year was 292.61 crore and profit after tax (PAT) was 31.26 crore.

Read all IPO-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 05 Mar 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie