RK Swamy IPO Day 2: 5 key things to know from RHP
RK Swamy IPO subscription status indicates strong buying interest with 3.85 times oversubscription, retail portion at 13.41 times. IPO opened on March 4 and closes on March 6.
RK Swamy IPO is witnessing impressive buying interest. As per data available with BSE, RK Swamy IPO subscription status was 3.85 times, with retail portion subscribed 13.41 times, as of 1:15 pm on Tuesday, March 5. RK Swamy IPO subscription status was 2.19 times, as per BSE data, on the first day.
