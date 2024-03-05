RK Swamy IPO Day 2: 5 key things to know from RHP

RK Swamy IPO subscription status indicates strong buying interest with 3.85 times oversubscription, retail portion at 13.41 times. IPO opened on March 4 and closes on March 6.

RK Swamy IPO is witnessing impressive buying interest. As per data available with BSE, RK Swamy IPO subscription status was 3.85 times, with retail portion subscribed 13.41 times, as of 1:15 pm on Tuesday, March 5. RK Swamy IPO subscription status was 2.19 times, as per BSE data, on the first day.

RK Swamy IPO opened for subscription on Monday, March 4, and it will close on Wednesday, March 6.

The IPO has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10 per cent of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved equity shares aggregating up to ₹7.50 crores. The employee discount comes in at ₹27 per share.

As per the RHP, the firm is one of the leading integrated marketing service groups in India, offering a single-window solution for creative, media, data analytics and market research services.

RK Swamy IPO details.

Here are 5 key things to know from the RHP (Red Herring Prospectus) of RK Swamy IPO:

Type of the issue: The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 60 lakh shares aggregating to ₹173 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 87 lakh shares aggregating to ₹250.56 crore.

Price band: The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹270 to ₹288 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. RK Swamy IPO lot size is 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter.

Book-running lead managers: The book-running lead managers of the RK Swamy IPO are SBI Capital Markets Limited, IIFL Securities Ltd, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited. The issue's registrar is KFin Technologies Limited.

Allotment and listing: As per sources, the allotment for the RK Swamy IPO is expected to be finalized on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE and NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Financial information: As per the RHP, the company's total assets stood at ₹313.65 crore at the end of the last financial year (FY23). Its total liabilities at the end of FY23 were ₹268.42 crore. Revenue from operations in the last financial year was ₹292.61 crore and profit after tax (PAT) was ₹31.26 crore.

