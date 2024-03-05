RK Swamy IPO Day 2: Check GMP, subscription status, review, key dates, more. Should you subscribe or not?
R K Swamy's IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹173 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 8,700,000 equity shares. Proceeds will fund working capital, digital video studio, IT infrastructure, customer experience centers, and more.
RK Swamy IPO opened for subscription on Monday, March 4, and will close on Wednesday, March 6. RK Swamy IPO got off to an impressive start on its first day of opening. RK Swamy IPO subscription status was 2.19 times, as per BSE data, on the first day. Within the first hour of opening, the retail portion was fully booked, and at the end of the day, the retail investor portion was booked 7.87 times.
