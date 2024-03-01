RK Swamy IPO: Firm mobilises ₹187 crore from marquee investors in anchor round ahead of issue
RK Swamy IPO: The marquee investors in the anchor round includd Nippon Life India Trustee, LIC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, PineBridge Global Funds, among others.
RK Swamy IPO: RK Swamy has raised ₹187 crore from from marquee investors in anchor round on Friday, March 1, ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. RK Swamy IPO opens for subscription on Monday, March 4, 2024 and closes on March 6, 2024.
