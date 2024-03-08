RK Swamy IPO: GMP, allotment date, how to check allotment status online?
RK Swamy IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market today, say market observers
RK Swamy IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of RK Swamy Limited ended on 6th March 2024 and applicants are eagerly waiting for the RK Swamy IPO allotment date, which is most likely today. In the wake of the T+3 listing rule becoming mandatory from 1st December 2023, it has become mandatory for the public issue to list on the bourses on the third working day from the last date of bidding. Under this rule, RK Swamy IPO listing date will be most likely on 12th March 2024 i.e. on Tuesday next week. Meanwhile, after the end of the RK Swamy IPO subscription period, grey market sentiments have gone down regarding the book build issue. According to stock market observers, shares of RK Swamy Limited are available at a premium of ₹36 in the grey market today. The public issue received a strong response from the primary market investors as the RK Swamy IPO was subscribed 25.94 times.
