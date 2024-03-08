RK Swamy IPO: GMP, allotment date, how to check allotment status online?

RK Swamy IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of RK Swamy Limited ended on 6th March 2024 and applicants are eagerly waiting for the RK Swamy IPO allotment date, which is most likely today. In the wake of the T+3 listing rule becoming mandatory from 1st December 2023, it has become mandatory for the public issue to list on the bourses on the third working day from the last date of bidding. Under this rule, RK Swamy IPO listing date will be most likely on 12th March 2024 i.e. on Tuesday next week. Meanwhile, after the end of the RK Swamy IPO subscription period, grey market sentiments have gone down regarding the book build issue. According to stock market observers, shares of RK Swamy Limited are available at a premium of ₹36 in the grey market today. The public issue received a strong response from the primary market investors as the RK Swamy IPO was subscribed 25.94 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RK Swamy IPO GMP today As per the market observers, RK Swamy IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹15, which is ₹21 lower than its Thursday GMP of ₹36. This dip in RK Swamy IPO GMP can be attributed to the range-bound sentiments on Dalal Street. They said that in the last two days, RK Swamy IPO GMP has dipped from ₹40 to ₹15, which is a matter of concern because the next three days would be non-trading days and the RK Swamy IPO listing date is expected on Tuesday next week.

RK Swamy IPO allotment date As mentioned above, RK Swamy IPO allotment date is most likely today as the finalization of share allocation wasn't completed on Thursday. Those who have applied for the RK Swamy IPO, are advised to remain vigilant about the announcement of share allotment. Once the RK Swamy IPO allotment status becomes public, an applicant will be able to check the RK Swamy IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the KFin Technologies website.

RK Swamy IPO allotment links As mentioned above, RK Swamy IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the KFin Technologies website — kosmic.kfintech.com. However, for more convenience, an applicant can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct KFin Tech link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check RK Swamy IPO allotment status online.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

RK Swamy IPO allotment status check BSE To check RK Swamy IPO allotment status online, a bidder can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have;

4] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

5] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your RK Swamy IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

RK Swamy IPO allotment status check KFintech To check one's RK Swamy IPO allotment status online, a bidder can log in at the direct KFin Tech link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Click at the direct KFintech link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus;

2] Select RK Swamy Limited;

3] Choose the Application Number/Demat Account/PAN option. Here we are choosing the Application Number;

4] Enter Captcha; and

5] Click on the 'SUBMIT' option.

Your RK Swamy IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

RK Swamy IPO listing date In the wake of the T+3 listing rule that has become mandatory from 1st December 2023, the RK Swamy IPO listing date is most likely on 12th March 2024 i.e. on Tuesday next week.

