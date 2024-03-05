RK Swamy IPO: Issue booked over 4 times so far on Day 2 with retail support; check GMP, other details
R K Swamy is a data-driven integrated marketing services provider heavily relying on digital efforts. The IPO reserved 75% for QIBs, 15% for NIIs, and 10% for retail investors with an employee portion reserved at ₹7.50 crores.
RK Swamy IPO subscription status: The issue continues to receive heavy interest from its retail portion on the second day. RK Swamy IPO subscription status on day was 4.02 times, at 13:39 IST, as per BSE data. The retail portion has bee subscribed 13.86 times, Non Institutional Investors has been booked 5.87 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is booked 1%. The employee portion has been subscribed 1.15 times.
