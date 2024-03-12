RK Swamy IPO listing date today. What GMP, experts say on share debut
RK Swamy IPO GMP: The grey market is signaling that RK Swamy IPO listing price would be ₹288 apiece, say market observers
RK Swamy IPO: The listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of RK Swamy Limited has been fixed on 12th March 2024 i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, RK Swamy shares will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session during the Tuesday deals. RK Swamy share will become available for traders and investors from 10:00 AM today. Meanwhile, ahead of the RK Swamy IPO listing date, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market today, say experts.
