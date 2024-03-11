RK Swamy IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what latest GMP, subscription status indicate ahead of listing
RK Swamy IPO to list on Tuesday, March 12. Allotment finalised, shares to be credited to demat accounts today. Positive investor response with 25.94 times subscription. Price range ₹270-288 per share. GMP at ₹0 signaling flat listing.
RK Swamy IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday, March 12). RK Swamy IPO allotment has been finalised. Today (Monday, March 11), we will see the crediting of shares to demat accounts for those who have been allocated shares. For those who have not received their shares, the refund process will also take place today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started