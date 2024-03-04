RK Swamy IPO opens today: GMP, review, subscription status, price, date, other details. Apply or not?
RK Swamy IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available in the grey market at a premium of ₹58, say market observers
RK Swamy IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of RK Swamy Limited is going to hit the Indian primary market today. The public issue will remain for subscribers till 6th March 2024. The integrated marketing communications company has fixed the RK Swamy IPO price band at ₹270 to ₹288 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹423.56 crore from its book build issue, which is a mix of fresh issues and offers for sale (OFS). The company aims to raise 173 crore from the issuance of fresh shares whereas the rest ₹250.56 crore is reserved for OFS. Ahead of the RK Swamy IPO subscription opening date, shares of the company are available for traders in the grey market. According to stock market observers, RK Swamy IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹58.
