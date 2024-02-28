RK Swamy IPO: Price band set at ₹270-288 per share; check issue details, key dates, more
RK Swamy IPO price band set at ₹270-288 per share with date of subscription from March 4-6. Allocation to anchor investors on March 1. PE ratio at upper end is 40.96 times.
The RK Swamy IPO price band price band has been fixed in the range of ₹270 to ₹288 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. The RK Swamy IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, March 4, and will close on Wednesday, March 6. The allocation to anchor investors for the RK Swamy IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 1.
