RK Swamy IPO: Retail portion fully subscribed in less than an hour of opening; check GMP, subscription status, more.
RK Swamy IPO comprises fresh issue of ₹173 crore and offer-for-sale of up to 8,700,000 equity shares. Selling shareholders include Srinivasan K Swamy, Narasimhan Krishnaswamy, Evanston Pioneer Fund L.P., and Prem Marketing Ventures LLP. Net proceeds to be used for various purposes.
RK Swamy IPO subscription status: The RK Swamy IPO got off to an impressive start on its first day of opening, with its retail portion being fully subscribed within the first hour of opening. The overall, RK Swamy IPO subscription status was 54%, at 11:42 IST, as per BSE data. RK Swamy IPO retail investors portion has been subscribed 2.26 times, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion is booked 52%, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is yet to be booked. The employee portion has been subscribed 16%.
