RK Swamy IPO to open on Monday: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know before subscribing to ₹424 crore issue
RK Swamy, a prominent marketing service firm, kicks off its IPO on March 4, offering services in integrated marketing communications, data analytics, and market research. The IPO, with a price band of ₹270-288 per share, aims to raise capital for business expansion and development.
RK Swamy IPO opens for subscription on Monday, March 4. RK Swamy is one of the top integrated marketing service organisations in India, providing a one-stop shop for media, creative, data analytics, and market research services, as mentioned in the red herring prospectus (RHP).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started