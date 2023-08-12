Leading integrated marketing services provider RK Swamy Limited has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The initial public offering (IPO) of the firm, comprises a fresh issue of aggregating up to ₹215 crore and an offer for sale of up to 8,700,000 equity shares by selling shareholders.

RK Swamy Ltd offers a single-window solution for creative, a media, data analytics and market research services and first gained popularity as an ad agency.

