Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  RK Swamy Ltd files DHRP with SEBI; first-ever IPO by integrated marketing firm

RK Swamy Ltd files DHRP with SEBI; first-ever IPO by integrated marketing firm

1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 04:00 PM IST Livemint

  • The initial public offering (IPO) of the firm, comprises a fresh issue of aggregating up to 215 crore and an offer for sale of up to 8,700,000 equity shares by selling shareholders.

RK Swamy filed a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI. Photo: iStockphoto

Leading integrated marketing services provider RK Swamy Limited has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The initial public offering (IPO) of the firm, comprises a fresh issue of aggregating up to 215 crore and an offer for sale of up to 8,700,000 equity shares by selling shareholders.

Leading integrated marketing services provider RK Swamy Limited has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The initial public offering (IPO) of the firm, comprises a fresh issue of aggregating up to 215 crore and an offer for sale of up to 8,700,000 equity shares by selling shareholders.

RK Swamy Ltd offers a single-window solution for creative, a media, data analytics and market research services and first gained popularity as an ad agency.

RK Swamy Ltd offers a single-window solution for creative, a media, data analytics and market research services and first gained popularity as an ad agency.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 04:00 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.