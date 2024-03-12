RK Swamy share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with 13.2% discount at ₹250 apiece on NSE
RK Swamy share price had a weak debut on NSE and BSE, opening lower than the issue price. Experts anticipated the share price to list between ₹288 to ₹296 per share range.
RK Swamy share price made a weak debut on the bourses today. On NSE, RK Swamy share price opened at ₹250 per share, 13.19% lower than the issue price of ₹288. On BSE, RK Swamy share price today opened at ₹252 apiece, down 12.50% than the issue price.
