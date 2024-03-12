RK Swamy share price made a weak debut on the bourses today. On NSE, RK Swamy share price opened at ₹250 per share, 13.19% lower than the issue price of ₹288. On BSE , RK Swamy share price today opened at ₹252 apiece, down 12.50% than the issue price.

Experts anticipated RK Swamy share price to list in the range of ₹288 to ₹296 per share range.

RK Swamy IPO subscription status was 25.94 times on the last day, as per BSE data. The issue received heavy interest from retail investors and non institutional investors. On the third day, the retail portion was subscribed to 34.03 times, non institutional investors (NII) were booked 34.36 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 20.58 times. The employee portion was subscribed to 2.52 times.

It reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for QIB, not more than 15% for NII, and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved equity shares aggregating up to ₹7.50 crores. The employee discount comes in at ₹27 per share.

View Full Image RK Swamy IPO details.

RK Swamy IPO opened for subscription on Monday, March 4, and closed on Wednesday, March 6. The price band was fixed in the range of ₹270 to ₹288 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. RK Swamy IPO lot size was 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter.

R K Swamy is an integrated marketing services provider that is data-driven and heavily relies on digital efforts for all aspects of its operations.

RK Swamy IPO details

RK Swamy IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹173 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 8,700,000 equity shares of face value of ₹5 each by the promoters and other investors.

The selling shareholders are Srinivasan K Swamy (will offload 1,788,093 equity shares), Narasimhan Krishnaswamy (will offload 1,788,093 equity shares), Evanston Pioneer Fund L.P. (will offload 4,445,714 equity shares), and Prem Marketing Ventures LLP (will offload 678,100 equity shares).

The net proceeds of the fresh issue are expected to be used for the following: financing the company's working capital needs; financing capital expenditures that the company will incur to establish a digital video content production studio; financing investments in the development of the company's IT infrastructure and that of its Material Subsidiaries, Hansa Research and Hansa Customer Equity; financing the establishment of new customer experience centres and computer-aided telephone interview centres; and financing general corporate purposes.

The book running lead managers of the R K Swamy IPO are SBI Capital Markets Limited, Iifl Securities Ltd, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited. The issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited.

RK Swamy IPO GMP today

RK Swamy IPO GMP today or RK Swamy IPO grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹288 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to, according to investorgain.com. This has been the trend in the last four sessions.

Based on last 68 sessions grey market activities, the current GMP ( ₹0) is showing signals towards the lower side. The lowest GMP is ₹-5, while the highest GMP is ₹90.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

