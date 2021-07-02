Road cleared for Zomato's 8,250-crore IPO; firm gets SEBI nod

Mumbai: The Securities Exchange Board of India has given its nod for food delivery platform Zomato Ltd to raise funds via initial public offering, said a person aware of the development.

"They have received the go-ahead from Sebi. It should be updated on the regulators website on Monday. Now that the approval has come, the launch can happen anytime soon, most likely this month," he said.

A spokesperson for Zomato declined this comment.

On 29 April, Zomato filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator, proposing an IPO of ₹8,250 crore.

The company will be issuing fresh equity shares worth ₹7,500 crore, along with the company’s early backer Info Edge India Ltd selling its stake worth ₹750 crore in Zomato's upcoming public offering.

The company plans to use ₹5,625 crore worth of the net proceeds (including pre-IPO funding) towards funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

The company will also be taking a pre-IPO placement which may be undertaken in consultation with the managers for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹1,500 crore, at a final price decided by the company.

Earlier CNBC reported that Zomato is likely to have increased the offer size to about $1.25 billion with primary fund raise likely to be about 20% higher at $1.2 billion. Valuation is seen at $8.7 billion for likely mid-July IPO.

As per the offer document, Zomato had close to 350,174 active restaurant listings across 526 cities in India, as of 31 December 31, 2020.

