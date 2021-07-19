Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Robinhood IPO expected to value trading app at about $33 billion

Robinhood IPO expected to value trading app at about $33 billion

Premium
AP Photo
1 min read . 05:27 PM IST MATT GROSSMAN, The Wall Street Journal

  • The Menlo Park, Calif.-based company expects to raise about $2 billion in the offering

Trading app Robinhood Markets Inc. said it expects to raise about $2 billion in its initial public offering, which would give it a market value of about $33 billion, according to a securities filing Monday.

Trading app Robinhood Markets Inc. said it expects to raise about $2 billion in its initial public offering, which would give it a market value of about $33 billion, according to a securities filing Monday.

Robinhood would sell about 52.4 million shares in the offering, and other stockholders would sell about 2.6 million. At the $40-a-share midpoint of the offering range, Robinhood would raise about $2 billion.

Robinhood would sell about 52.4 million shares in the offering, and other stockholders would sell about 2.6 million. At the $40-a-share midpoint of the offering range, Robinhood would raise about $2 billion.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Menlo Park, Calif.-based company operates a stock-trading platform for individual investors.

In the first quarter of 2021, Robinhood recorded revenue of $522.2 million, the company said in a regulatory filing. It posted a loss of $6.26 a share. In the first quarter of 2020, the company’s net loss was 23 cents a share on revenue of $127.6 million.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Why it will be difficult to dislodge BJP from UP

Premium

Digital Indians are enamoured with Buy Now Pay Later credit

Premium

Decoding the mad rush for technology IPOs

Premium

Three decades on, Hilsa returns to the Ganga

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!