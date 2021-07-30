Past IPOs in which a significant percentage of shares were allocated to individual investors have struggled. In 2012, Facebook Inc. sold about 25% of its IPO to individual investors. The stock closed slightly above its $38 IPO price in a rocky first day of trading before tumbling the next day, in part because many individual investors received more stock than they wanted. It took more than a year for Facebook to close above its IPO price again. In 2006, Vonage Holdings Corp. allowed longtime customers to buy into its IPO. Its stock also wobbled in early trading.