Robinhood walks IPO pricing tightrope

Perhaps Robinhood and its bankers can find a happy medium. After all, some of an IPO’s pop is likely attributable to big institutions buying in the market after getting allocated only a portion of what they asked for in the deal. Leaving them wanting more might help the first-day gains. Then again, if institutions decide to try to sell their relatively small allocations, or if retail demand in the open market is muted because so many small investors already got stock, it might damp those gains. A “pop" of 10% or 20%, rather than the shares skyrocketing, might just make everyone feel like they got something.