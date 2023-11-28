Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO allotment today: Latest GMP, steps to check Rockingdeals IPO allotment status
Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO share allotment will be finalised today. Investors can check the IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal.
Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited allotment status: Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, November 28). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Rockingdeals IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
