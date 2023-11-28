Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited allotment status: Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, November 28). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Rockingdeals IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants not given shares on Wednesday, November 29. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday itself.

The tentative Rockingdeals IPO listing date is Thursday, November 30. If the company switches to T+3 norms, the above dates will preponed.

If you have applied for the Rockingdeals IPO, you can check your Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can check the Rockingdeals IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2 Select "Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO" in company name section.

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4 Click at 'Search'

Your Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO details Rockingdeals Circular IPO, which is worth ₹21 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 15,00,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The company plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, brand positioning, marketing, and advertising, as well as to meet working capital requirements.

The registrar of the Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Corporate Capitalventures Pvt Ltd. Ss Corporate Securities is the market maker for the Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO.

For the company, there are no listed peers. Within their respective business segments, none of the listed Indian companies provide re-commerce products. Therefore, it is not feasible to make a strict comparison, the company stated in its RHP.

Rockingdeals Circular IPO's price band was set in the range of ₹136 to ₹140.

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited IPO subscription status Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited IPO subscription status was 213.64 times on day 3. The issue received good response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 201.42 times, and a stellar response from non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 458.60 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com. QIB portion was booked 47.38 times.

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited IPO subscription status was 16.35 times on day 1. The issue was booked 54.46 times on day 2.

Rockingdeals Circular IPO GMP today Rockingdeals Circular IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +70. This indicates Rockingdeals Circular Economy share price were trading at a premium of ₹70 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rockingdeals Circular share price is ₹210 apiece, which is 50% higher than the IPO price of ₹140.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

