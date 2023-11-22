Rockingdeals Circular IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details
Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO opened for subscription on November 22 and will close on November 24. The price band is set at ₹136 to ₹140.
Rockingdeals Circular Economy IPO has opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 22, and will close on Friday, November 24. Rockingdeals Circular IPO's price band is set in the range of ₹136 to ₹140. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1000 shares and in multiples thereof. The face value of the equity shares is ₹10 each and the issue price is 13.60 to 14.00 times of the face value at the lower price band and the upper price band, respectively.
