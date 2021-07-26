Rolex Rings fixes IPO price band at 880-900 per share

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rolex Rings' initial public offering price will open on 28 July and close on 30 July. Based in Rajkot, Gujarat, the company is among the leading manufacturers of forged and machined components in the country.
MUMBAI: Rolex Rings Ltd has fixed its initial public offering price at ₹880-900 a share. Earlier, the firm said its issue will open on 28 July and close on 30 July.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹56 crore and an offer for sale of ₹750 crore by Rivendell PE.
