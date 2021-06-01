Rolex Rings gets Sebi approval to launch IPO

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rolex Rings Ltd, a manufacturer of automobile forged compone, said it got Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) approval to float an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹70 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6.5 million equity shares by Rivendell PE LLC.

Currently, Rivendell holds 45.51% stake in Rolex Rings.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards funding long-term working capital requirements as well as general corporate purposes.

Equirus Capital Private Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited have been appointed as merchant bankers for the issue.

