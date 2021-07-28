Rolex Rings IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

As per RHP the company had defaulted in payment of certain loans in the past, and had approached CDR Cell for restructuring debt in FY13. The raw materials used by company pre-dominantly includes carbon steel, alloy steel and stainless steel, the price of which has been volatile in the past which could affect their operating margins, he said. ''At the price of ₹900, the asking PE comes at 24x. High sentiment in primary markets may emnate in listing gains but for long term it would be worthy to watch for future performance and take any decision,'' Doshi added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}