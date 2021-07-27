Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Rolex Rings raises Rs219 crore from 26 anchor investors ahead of the IPO

Rolex Rings raises Rs219 crore from 26 anchor investors ahead of the IPO

Premium
The issue will comprise a fresh issue of Rs56 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 75 lakh equity shares by Rivendell PE LLC (formerly known as NSR-PE Mauritius LLC). Photo: iStockphoto
2 min read . 09:17 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • The Rs731 crore initial public offer will open for subscription on Wednesday at a price of Rs880-900 per share and will close for subscription on Friday

Automotive components manufacturer Rolex Rings raised 219 crore from 26 anchor investors ahead of initial public offers (IPO).

Automotive components manufacturer Rolex Rings raised 219 crore from 26 anchor investors ahead of initial public offers (IPO).

The anchor investors include ITPL – Invesco, Matthews Asia, HSBC Global Investment.

The anchor investors include ITPL – Invesco, Matthews Asia, HSBC Global Investment.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In addition, HDFC Trustee Company Ltd, ICICI Prudential, Axis Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and Nippon Life India Trustee were other investors invested in the anchor book bidding.

The 731 crore initial public offer will open for subscription on Wednesday at a price of 880-900 per share and will close for subscription on Friday.

The issue will comprise a fresh issue of 56 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 75 lakh equity shares by Rivendell PE LLC (formerly known as NSR-PE Mauritius LLC).

Equirus Capital Private Limited, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited, and JM Financial Limited are the book running lead managers to the issue. Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar to the issue.

Up to 50% of the offer will be reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs). Investors can bid for a minimum of 16 equity shares and in multiples of thereof. The promoters of the company are Rupesh Dayashankar Madeka, Jiten Dayashankar Madeka, Manesh Dayashankar Madeka, Pinakin Dayashankar Madeka and Bhautik Dayashankar Madeka. This would be the 29th IPO in the calendar year 2021.

The basis of allotment of IPO shares with the designated stock exchange will take place on 4 August. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA accounts is likely to happen on 5 August 2021. While the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts on 6 August 2021. Rolex Rings will make its stock market debut on 9 August 2021, according to the red herring prospectus filed by the company.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The key milestones in India’s IPO journey, in five charts

Premium

Don’t assume your health policy covers maternity insurance

Premium

Zomato eyes a big slice of this grocery unicorn

Premium

How the Sebi-mandated one-stop-shop for mutual funds will work

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!