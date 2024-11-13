Rosmerta Digital Services IPO opens November 18, sets price band at ₹140-147 apiece; check GMP, other key details

  • Rosmerta Digital Services IPO opens on November 18 and closes on November 21, with a price band of 140-147 per share. The company aims to raise 206.33 crore to finance various growth initiatives and has seen significant revenue and profit increases recently.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published13 Nov 2024, 02:48 PM IST
Rosmerta Digital Services IPO opens for subscription on Monday, November 18, and closes on Thursday, November 21.
Rosmerta Digital Services IPO opens for subscription on Monday, November 18, and closes on Thursday, November 21.(https://www.rosmertadigital.com/)

Rosmerta Digital Services IPO opens for subscription on Monday, November 18, and closes on Thursday, November 21. Rosmerta Digital Services IPO price band has been fixed at range of 140-147 per equity share of face value of 2 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,000 equity shares and in multiples of 1,000 equity shares thereafter. The floor price and cap price are 7 times and 73.50 times of the face value of the equity shares.

Rosmerta Digital Services Limited, which is a subsidiary of Rosmerta Technologies Ltd, has been involved in offering digitally enabled services and sales channels for automotive components and accessories. The company started by providing vehicle registration services to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and has gradually expanded into a wide array of services, such as garage services, last-mile delivery, and the sale of automotive components and accessories, among others.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's sole listed peer is BLS E-services Ltd (with a P/E of 217.53).

Rosmerta Digital Services saw a revenue boost of 183%, while profit after tax (PAT) surged by 553% from the financial year ending March 31, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

Also Read | Zinka Logistics IPO: GMP, subscription, review, other details. Apply or not?

Rosmerta Digital Services IPO details

Rosmerta Digital Services IPO consists of fresh issue of 14,036,000 equity shares aggregating to 206.33 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The firm plans to use the net proceeds from the Issue to accomplish several goals, including financing capital expenditure for acquiring office space in Mumbai; establishing warehouses, prototype workshops, and experience centers across different regions of India; developing IT infrastructure; fulfilling the company's working capital needs; pursuing inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic efforts; and addressing general corporate purposes.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd and Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd serve as the lead managers for the Rosmerta Digital Services IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd acting as the issue's registrar. Spread X Securities is the market maker for the Rosmerta Digital Services IPO.

Also Read | From staff to millionaires: Swiggy IPO to make 500 employees crorepatis

Rosmerta Digital Services IPO GMP today

Rosmerta Digital Services IPO GMP today is +22. This indicates Rosmerta Digital Services share price was trading at a premium of 22 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rosmerta Digital Services share price is indicated at 169 apiece, which is 14.97% higher than the IPO price of 147.

According to the analysis of grey market activities over the past twelve sessions, today's IPO GMP is on an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is 0, whereas the maximum GMP stands at 31, as stated by experts from investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | NTPC Green Energy IPO: Price band set at ₹102-108 per share; check details

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 02:48 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPORosmerta Digital Services IPO opens November 18, sets price band at ₹140-147 apiece; check GMP, other key details

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

139.00
03:08 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-5.15 (-3.57%)

Bharat Electronics share price

281.00
03:08 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-9.25 (-3.19%)

Tata Power share price

397.85
03:08 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-16.4 (-3.96%)

Tata Motors share price

784.90
03:08 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-0.05 (-0.01%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Suzlon Energy share price

54.44
03:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-4.95 (-8.33%)

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals share price

544.20
03:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-45.6 (-7.73%)

Rattanindia Enterprises share price

62.74
03:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-5.21 (-7.67%)

Varroc Engineering share price

503.25
03:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-37.05 (-6.86%)
More from Top Losers

KNR Constructions share price

310.00
03:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
25.85 (9.1%)

Piramal Pharma share price

262.60
03:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
12.05 (4.81%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,251.95
03:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
48.2 (4%)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price

198.15
03:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
2.35 (1.2%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,865.00-440.00
    Chennai
    76,871.00-440.00
    Delhi
    77,023.00-440.00
    Kolkata
    76,875.00-440.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    103.02/L0.10
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.