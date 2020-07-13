Rossari Biotech IPO subscribed 60% on Day one

Motilal Oswal in an IPO report said "The company has delivered robust growth in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY2015-FY2020, reporting CAGRs of 31%/51%/78%, leading to high return ratios (RoE/RoCE at 25%/32% in FY2020). The new capacity expansion at Dahej (132ktpa) should strengthen its portfolio in the high-growth HPPC segment to serve its wide customer base. Customized product offering, fungible capacities and rapid finished product conversion rate remain the key differentiators for the company. At the upper price band of Rs425, the stock is available at 33 times FY2020 earnings".