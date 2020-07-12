Rossari Biotech IPO opens for subscription tomorrow: Key things to know

"Since its P/E is slightly overvalued at 31x compared to average P/E of 27x, short term investors can subscribe only for listing gains. However, for long term investors can hold on to this stock as it is still a fair deal because the handsome growth and strong book with a mere 0.3 Debt/equity ratio and sufficient cash still justifies the valuation. One major risk could be its dependence on the textile space however they are trying to reduce this exposure eventually (Textiles formed 71.54% of its revenue in FY18 which is 43.71% in FY20)," she added.