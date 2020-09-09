Route Mobile IPO fully subscribed on Day 1: Key things to know before investing

"At the higher end of the price band, the issue is valued at 29x FY20 P/E (fully diluted), which is comparable to mid-sized IT firms (no listed peers available). We recommend Subscribe to the IPO given Route Mobile’s strong presence in niche CPaaS market with high entry barrier and healthy financials. Further given the small offer size and presence in niche IT space, one may get listing gains too," domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal said.