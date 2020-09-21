Route Mobile share prices more than double on listing

Shares of Route Mobile made a strong debut on exchanges today. Route Mobile shares jumped over 100% to ₹725 on BSE as compared to the issue price of ₹350. The IPO of Route Mobile was subscribed nearly 75 times, reflecting huge investor appetite for the issue. The ₹600-crore public offer of Route Mobile, a cloud communications service provider, received bids for over 89 crore shares as against the total issue size of 1.21 crore shares.

The retail individual investors portion was subscribed 12.85 times while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category 91 times and non-institutional investors category 195.61 times.

Route Mobile shares are getting listed amid a flurry of IPO activity in recent weeks. Last week, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. more than doubled on the first day of trading after India's most successful initial share sales of this decade.

This week three IPOs hit the street: CAMS, Chemcon Chemicals and Angel Broking.

Route Mobile IPO comprised fresh issue of ₹240 crore and an offer for sale of ₹360 crore. Price range for the offer was ₹345-350 per share.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds for repayment or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings of the company, acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, purchase of office premises in Mumbai, and general corporate purposes.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services and IDBI Capital Markets and Securities were the lead managers to the Route Mobile offer.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via