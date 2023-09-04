comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 04 2023 12:14:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.7 3.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.15 0.61%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 438.4 -0.65%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 606.15 -0.83%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 233.05 1.06%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  ROX Hi-Tech files DRHP for SME IPO with NSE Emerge; check details
Back

ROX Hi-Tech Ltd, the IT solutions provider, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge to raise funds with an initial public offering (IPO).

ROX Hi-Tech IPO will be an SME IPO of up to 60,64,000 equity shares, comprising a fresh issue of up to 55,14,000 shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 5,50,000 shares. 

ROX Hi-Tech intends to raise funds through the SME IPO for setting up a Network Operations Centre (NOC) & Security Operations Centre (SOC) at Chennai, setting up a Chennai Medical Automation Centre, setting up a Global Software Delivery Center at Noida and strengthen the working capital requirements.

Also Read: Ratnaveer IPO gets fully subscribed. GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

In FY2023, ROX Hi-Tech reported total revenues of 133.99 crore and a net profit of 15.33 crore. 

Swaraj Shares and Securities Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited is the IPO Registrar.

The company's strategic objective is to improve and consolidate its position as one of the leading end to end IT implementation company with a continuous growth philosophy and to enter into value services by expanding and augmenting its product portfolio, which includes Medical automation, powered by AI and advanced technologies, is revolutionizing the healthcare landscape, ROX Hi-Tech said in a release.

The company is committed to establishing a Centre of Excellence (COE) focused on medical automation, specifically to create an assist system for surgeons using deep learning and AI and Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment CyberKnife System with LINAC technology, it added.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 12:15 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App