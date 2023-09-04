ROX Hi-Tech files DRHP for SME IPO with NSE Emerge; check details1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 12:15 PM IST
ROX Hi-Tech IPO will be an SME IPO of up to 60,64,000 equity shares, comprising a fresh issue of up to 55,14,000 shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 5,50,000 shares.
ROX Hi-Tech Ltd, the IT solutions provider, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge to raise funds with an initial public offering (IPO).
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message