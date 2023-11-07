ROX Hi-Tech IPO: From latest GMP to subscription status — here are top 10 things to know
ROX Hi-Tech IPO: ROX Hi-Tech IPO was subscribed 21.69 times on the first day of issue. The public issue was subscribed the highest in the retail segment at 29.05 times on day one, 7.91 times in the QIB category, and 19.82 times in the NII category.
ROX Hi-Tech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) ROX Hi-Tech opened for subscription on November 7 and will close on November 9. ROX Hi-Tech Limited is a customer-centric IT solutions provider. The company offers a comprehensive range of distributed IT solutions, including consulting, enterprise and end-user computing, managed print, and network services.
